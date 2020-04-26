|
Dean Bates Dean Russell Bates, 71, of Bronson, KS passed away April 22, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. Dean was born December 13, 1948 to the late Russell and Louella Bates in Lone Rock, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. Dean was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. Dean worked for General Motors for over 36 years before retiring in January of 2006. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Rebecca in 2012. He is survived by his companion, Sherrie Emmons; three children: Scott Bates and wife Coylynn; Kimberly Green; and Karen Bates. Three brothers: Donald Bates, Robert Bates, and Dale Bates; a sister, Shirley Edwards; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather with family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020