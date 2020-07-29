He was a wonderful and truly good man and will be missed so much by so many. Sister Katy and I have such great memories of when Dean lived with us in the summers when we were all teenagers. He was so much fun.

Our hearts go out to you, Christy and our prayers are with you. May God bless you and be very close to you now and in the future. I know he loved you so much and we love you very much too.

Dixie and Russ Leslie

