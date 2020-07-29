Dean Webster Lawrence Dean Webster Lawrence, 83, fondly known as "Deano" to friends, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home at Weatherby Lake, Missouri. Born on September 1, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri, he was the youngest of two children born to Charles Webster and Goldie Bess Lawrence. An honor roll student with a sharp mind, Dean graduated from Central High School in 1954. On his way to enroll in the University of Kansas, he visited a friend in Baldwin City, Kansas and fell in love with Baker University, which he ultimately attended and greatly influenced him. Dean developed his lifelong love of music as a member of the Baker choir, and many lasting friendships through his beloved Kappa Sigma fraternity. Graduating in 1958 with a degree in mathematics, he later went on to achieve a master's degree at the University of Kansas. Dean was a pioneer in the early computer age and, after college at Baker, he went to California for the opportunity to work for the Navy at China Lake on one of the few mainframe computers at the time. He later returned to Kansas City to work at Midwest Research Institute on cutting edge scientific technology. Always an innovator with an inquiring mind, Dean later started several entrepreneurial ventures including Unimark, a successful company of 20 years that began as an IBM computer leasing dealer. During that time, Dean was an active and passionate member of the Computer Dealers & Lessors Association, a prestigious industry organization where he was acknowledged for his astute business skills, sharp wit, and earnest integrity as Chairman of the Ethics Committee. As the industry changed, Unimark evolved into a developer of travel document delivery systems and early bar code printers. He also served on the boards of the Mark Twain Bank, and the Mid-America National MS Society. He met Kristine Bjerkan on a blind date. Within a year they were married on April 1, 1989, and forever after jokingly referred to themselves as "April Fools". Dean was an avid skier, racer, and social advocate as an active member of the Kansas City Ski Club for many years and served as President in 1975-76, where he made lifelong friendships and enduring memories. He was also President of the United States Ski Association in 1981-82 and for almost 40 years, he found joy in the activities at his Aspen, Colorado retreat. He was a hobbyist of many passions including music, fishing, sailing, and was a master in the kitchen and on the BBQ grill. Deano was a wine enthusiast with a razor sharp palette and keen memory. Above all, he got the most pleasure sharing his passion for food and wine and, with his bride Kristine, they hosted many friends at their table. In retirement, Dean and Kristine spent their time traveling the world, further enriching their lives with new friends and cultures. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Kristine, nephews Ken Turner Jr. (Susan) and Web Turner (Laura), niece Robin Turner, his beloved dog Dapper, and so many cherished friends. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Bonnie Lou Turner (Ken). The family suggests donations to the Dean and Kristine Lawrence Charitable Fund by calling Greater Kansas City Community Foundation donor services at 816-842-7444. Funeral services will be private. Memories of Dean and condolences to the family may be shared online at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/kansas-city-mo/dean-lawrence-9272180
. Dean will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.