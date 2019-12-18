Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
6306 Roe Ave
Prairie Village, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeAnn Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeAnn Kay Warner


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeAnn Kay Warner Obituary
DeAnn Kay Warner DeAnn Kay Warner, 79, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208 followed by a reception. DeAnn was born on March 30, 1940 in Iowa Falls, IA to Clyde and Viola Brooks. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William Warner. She is survived by her second husband Paul Downey; daughter Joy Warner; son Richard and his wife Kathleen Warner; grandchildren Christopher and Matthew Warner. Memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -