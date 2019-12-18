|
DeAnn Kay Warner DeAnn Kay Warner, 79, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208 followed by a reception. DeAnn was born on March 30, 1940 in Iowa Falls, IA to Clyde and Viola Brooks. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William Warner. She is survived by her second husband Paul Downey; daughter Joy Warner; son Richard and his wife Kathleen Warner; grandchildren Christopher and Matthew Warner. Memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019