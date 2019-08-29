|
Deanna "Momo" G. (Rasa) Bodenhamer Deanna "Momo" G. (Rasa) Bodenhamer, 58, of Independence passed away suddenly at home on August 26th, 2019. She was born on August 15th, 1961 in Independence, MO to Harlan Rasa and Doris Rasa (Thomas). She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She worked harder to provide for others, more than for herself, including housing and caring for several of her childrens' friends. She also had a passion for caring for her many animals. Her life will be forever cherished by her mother Doris Rasa; her children Joshua (Marie), Ashley (David) and John (Coral); her siblings, Greg and Brenda, along with their families; her granddaughters, Kayden, Kendahl, Lily, Emma and Kilee. She was preceded in death by her father J. Harlan Rasa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Aug 31, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Lexington, MO, with a visitation beginning at 10am. Following the service, the family will hold a private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deanna Bodenhamer Memorial Fund, in care of Community America Credit Union.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019