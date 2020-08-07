Deanna Lathrop Deanna Lathrop passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Deanna was born in Monette Missouri on August 8, 1940. Deanna is preceded in death by her mom and dad; William Vincent and Edith Vincent as well as her brother, Bill Vincent. Deanna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dee Wayne Lathrop, her daughter; Debbie Polley, Son; Todd Lathrop and his wife Melissa, 4 grandchildren; Bret Polley and wife Candace, Kelsey Lathrop, Grant Lathrop, Garret Buie, Sisters; Mary Holland and husband Steve, Janet Moore, Sister in Law; Sue Vincent, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will remember Deanna for her love of camping with "the group", Jeep trailing in the mountains, canoeing, and all the activities Branson Missouri had to offer. Deanna got the most enjoyment from the 15 years that her and Wayne would winter in Orlando Florida and work for Disney World. Most would say Deanna spent everything they made on Disney memorabilia. All you need to do is visit her home to see that is true. Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Memorial Service will begin at 10:30 preceded by Burial Services at the Lee's Summit Cemetery. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700



