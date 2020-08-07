1/1
Deanna Lathrop
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna Lathrop Deanna Lathrop passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Deanna was born in Monette Missouri on August 8, 1940. Deanna is preceded in death by her mom and dad; William Vincent and Edith Vincent as well as her brother, Bill Vincent. Deanna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dee Wayne Lathrop, her daughter; Debbie Polley, Son; Todd Lathrop and his wife Melissa, 4 grandchildren; Bret Polley and wife Candace, Kelsey Lathrop, Grant Lathrop, Garret Buie, Sisters; Mary Holland and husband Steve, Janet Moore, Sister in Law; Sue Vincent, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will remember Deanna for her love of camping with "the group", Jeep trailing in the mountains, canoeing, and all the activities Branson Missouri had to offer. Deanna got the most enjoyment from the 15 years that her and Wayne would winter in Orlando Florida and work for Disney World. Most would say Deanna spent everything they made on Disney memorabilia. All you need to do is visit her home to see that is true. Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Memorial Service will begin at 10:30 preceded by Burial Services at the Lee's Summit Cemetery. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:30 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
Lee's Summit Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved