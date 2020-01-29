|
Deanna S. (Moore) Davis Deanna S. (Moore) Davis, 71, of Kansas City, passed away January 26, 2020. A time of visitation with family will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Snapp-Bearden funeral home and crematory in Branson, MO. Deanna was born October 23, 1948 to Verlin, "Ed", and Romayne (Timberlake) Moore in Fairway, Kansas. Deanna's family moved to Branson when she was in elementary school and she attended Branson High through her senior year. Deanna went on to be a stewardess for TWA, and retired after twenty five years of service. She married Marvin "Jerry" Davis on August 12, 1978 in Kansas City. Deanna and Jerry called Kansas City home, raising their daughter Lindsay. Jerry and Deanna returned to the lakes area just a short time ago for Deanna's love of Table Rock Lake and its beautiful views. Deanna loved reading books, dancing with Jerry, avid Chiefs and Royals fan, restaurants with her daughter, watching the sunrise and the hummingbirds at the lake house, but her most admired delight was her new granddaughter Aspen. Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Roger Moore. Deanna leaves behind her husband Jerry; daughter Lindsay and Fiancé Justin Gonzales of Charleston, S.C.; stepdaughter Lisa Davis; sister Barbara Kastler of Milwaukee, W.I. ; and granddaughter Aspen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020