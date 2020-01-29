Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO 65616
(417) 334-3670
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO 65616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna S. (Moore) Davis


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna S. (Moore) Davis Obituary
Deanna S. (Moore) Davis Deanna S. (Moore) Davis, 71, of Kansas City, passed away January 26, 2020. A time of visitation with family will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Snapp-Bearden funeral home and crematory in Branson, MO. Deanna was born October 23, 1948 to Verlin, "Ed", and Romayne (Timberlake) Moore in Fairway, Kansas. Deanna's family moved to Branson when she was in elementary school and she attended Branson High through her senior year. Deanna went on to be a stewardess for TWA, and retired after twenty five years of service. She married Marvin "Jerry" Davis on August 12, 1978 in Kansas City. Deanna and Jerry called Kansas City home, raising their daughter Lindsay. Jerry and Deanna returned to the lakes area just a short time ago for Deanna's love of Table Rock Lake and its beautiful views. Deanna loved reading books, dancing with Jerry, avid Chiefs and Royals fan, restaurants with her daughter, watching the sunrise and the hummingbirds at the lake house, but her most admired delight was her new granddaughter Aspen. Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Roger Moore. Deanna leaves behind her husband Jerry; daughter Lindsay and Fiancé Justin Gonzales of Charleston, S.C.; stepdaughter Lisa Davis; sister Barbara Kastler of Milwaukee, W.I. ; and granddaughter Aspen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -