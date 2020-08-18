Debora K. (Pike) Blongewicz Debora K. (Pike) Blongewicz, age 54, born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, who resided in Overland Park, Kansas during her adult life, passed away August 14, 2020. Deb was a Senior Clinical Research Manager for Phillips Corporation, a profession that she loved, and she took great pride in her career. Deb was a 1984 graduate of Bishop Ward High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree from Ottawa University in Healthcare Administration. Deb began her career in the medical field as a Radiology Technician and then as an Interventional Cardiovascular Technician. She took great pride in obtaining a scholarship to Bishop Ward; excelling in her studies and in her vocal performances; and working multiple jobs (nights and weekends) to pay for her college studies. The world is a lesser place for no longer having Deb, but we are blessed with many incredible memories of her beauty, intelligence, and kindness. She was a lover of family, animals (especially Fiona the Hippo), music, home-grown tomatoes, pasta, the mountains and especially the sea, where she had some of her favorite adventures as an avid scuba diver. She found peace in the ocean and we hope she is now at peace for all time. Deb is survived by her husband Jon A. Blongewicz; step-children Danielle (Ivory) Dillard; and A.J. (Maddi) Blongewicz; granddaughter Aubrey Dillard; mother-in-law Karma Blongewicz; brothers-in-law Mark (Lynn) Blongewicz and Michael (Joy) Blongewicz; and her beloved and spoiled dog, Arya; her parents Robert and Trudy Pike; siblings Cindy Pike, wife of Greg Pike who predeceased; Rob (Gwenn) Pike; Susie (Ray) Humphrey; Cindy (Scott) Lynn; Pam (Dave) Rutherford; and nieces and nephews Zach (Alicia) Pike; Nick (Mary) Pike; Ashley Pike; Rachel Pike; Ian Humphrey; Justin Lynn; Brad Lynn; D.J. Lynn; Patrick (Amanda) Rutherford; Samantha Rutherford; Nicole Rutherford; Traci (Aaron) Kanne; and Kelsey Blongewicz. She was preceded in death by her revered brother Greg Pike. She was so greatly loved and will be missed by all. Even in her death, she helped others by being an organ donor. A funeral mass will be held for Deb at the Church of Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, Kansas, 66209, on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed at kcnativity.org
. We will attempt to hold a safe and socially distant funeral in these difficult times, but no social gathering will be held. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to either Bishop Ward High School, Kansas City, Kansas or Deb's Save the Ocean Fund at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0940, La Jolla, CA 92093-0940.