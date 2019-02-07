Debora S. Jenks Debora S. Jenks, 67, of Overland Park passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Hill in Lawrence. Debora was born March 7, 1951 in Lawrence, KS the daughter of George F. and Madelyn R. (Ronnie) Jenks. Debora Jenks graduated from the University of Kansas in the field of education in 1972. For almost 40 years she carefully designed creative lessons that challenged and empowered students to become life long learners. All students were held accountable in her second, third and sixth grade classes at both Dorothy Moody and Rosehill Elementary Schools in the Shawnee Mission District. With humor, high expectations and hours of extra planning, she was a "master teacher" and earned the respect of students, parents, staff and administrators. Survivors include her sisters, Kathleen J. Kryway & husband Terry, Las Cruces, NM and Diane Jenks, Orange, CA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to or a and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary