|
|
Deborah Ann Epperson "Debbie", 68, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home in Shawnee, KS. She battled hard for 16 months against acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and after her second relapse, the leukemia took her from us. Debbie was born on January 26th, 1952 in Sacramento, CA to Glenn and Cathy Phillips. Later, she and her three brothers, Mike, Steve, and Kevin, moved to Columbus, OH and then Shreveport, LA, finally settling in Overland Park, KS in 1966. She graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 1970. Then attended JCCC and the University of Kansas. She married her high school sweetheart, David Epperson, in 1972. A marriage of 48 years brought many joys. They had three children, Lisa, Sarah, and Tim who brought them five grandchildren. Debbie and Dave brought their children up in the Holy Trinity Community where Debbie was well known. She was the crossing guard, Youth Group Leader, track coach, volleyball coach, softball coach, substitute teacher and CCD teacher. She organized , adopted families during the holidaysyou name it, she was there following her passions in life: family, children, volunteering, and living in Christ's ways. Debbie's goal was always to make a positive impact on those around her. Her smile and warm heart touched so many. She received the key to the city, the Kindest Kansas Citian award, the Mother Cabrini Award, and was the Key Note Speaker on several occasions. Debbie and her two sisters-in-law, Becky & Barb were able to start a cleaning business, which allowed two of them to clean houses while one stayed home with all seven kids. Debbie's love for her family was amazing. With this business, all seven cousins were able to grow up side by side and for that reason, they continue to have strong relationships to this day. Debbie loved to care for others. As her children grew older, her cleaning business turned into a caregiving business. She took care of many amazing people over the years. In the background, she and her husband, Dave, built up a nice real estate investment business. This business grew so much, that it supported them throughout the years. Debbie was an angel on earth. She was an amazing wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, role model, inspiration and guiding light. Every morning, she would wake up, light her candles, and pray for everyone else. She truly lived in God's ways. She loved having daily chats with her children, planting her geraniums, shopping and being around family. She was close enough to have coffee with her parents, guide her children through becoming parents themselves, enjoy her grandchildren's activities, and host pool parties for her children, nieces, nephews and all other family members. Debbie was a light in everyone's lives and will be dearly missed. Debbie is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Bill and Lora Epperson. She is survived by her husband, David Epperson; daughters, Lisa Horn (Mike) and Sarah Dale (Sean); son, Tim Epperson (Jenny); parents, Glenn and Cathy Phillips; siblings, Mike (Kathleen), Steve (Beth) and Kevin (Kim) Phillips; Brother-in-law, Rick Epperson (Becky); sister-in-law, Barb Phillips; grandchildren, Will, Emma and James Horn, Lucy Dale and Owen Epperson; nieces and nephews, Joey Phillips (Courtney), Paul Phillips, Dalton Phillips (Betsy), Kate Ruszczyk (Andrew) Megan Phillips, Matt Epperson (Angela) and Jon Epperson as well as many other family members, including Sydney Epperson, Benjamin and Abigail Phillips. We look forward to celebrating Debbie with the party she deserves at a later date. No services at this time. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com. Arr: White Chapel 816-452-8419.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020