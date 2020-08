Deborah Ann Runnels Marron Deborah Ann Runnels Marron of Lee's Summit, MO, beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 63. She will be profoundly missed and remembered fondly by her many friends and family members, including her two children, Janis and Connor McCambridge. Due to the current health concerns, no memorial will be held at this time. Full obituary at langsfordfuneralhome.com