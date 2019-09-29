|
|
Deborah Ann (Holleman) Shackelford Deborah Ann (Holleman) Shackelford, 68, of Kansas City and Chicago, passed into Eternity on September 13, 2019, in Washington, DC. Debbie was born August 20, 1951 in Chicago, the daughter of Kenneth Holleman and Jacquelyn (Greenwood) Holleman. Debbie is survived by husband Keith Shackelford, father Ken Holleman and wife Jean, brother David Holleman, sisters Diane Sires and Dana McAlester, sons Aaron and Grant Shackelford, daughters-in-law Lisa (Wilson) Shackelford and Sara (Prestwood) Shackelford, five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Jacquelyn Greenwood and brother Daniel Holleman. Debbie was raised near Chicago, IL and moved to Kansas City, MO in 1965. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1969 and went on to attend Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, MO. Debbie married Keith Shackelford in Kansas City on August 12, 1972. In 2003, the couple moved to Chicago, IL and recently moved to Alexandria, VA in late 2018. Debbie was a gentle spirit, reserved and very intelligent. She was a devout Christian and lived her life according to the principles of the Bible. Debbie was devoted to family and was a renowned cook. She was very athletic and enjoyed a longstanding regimen of running, including 10K events. She also enjoyed downhill skiing, snowmobiling, hiking in the mountains, swimming, sailing and travel. Debbie loved animals and particularly enjoyed spending time with her corgi, Annie, and French bulldogs, Sadie and Shack. She also had a passion for gardening, creating beautiful gardens at her homes in Kansas City and Chicago. She was an art enthusiast and very supportive of her husband's love of painting. Debbie suffered from long-term complications due to lupus but seldom complained about her illness, always focusing on the good around her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 26, at 11 a.m. at the Community United Church of Christ 1315 Hwy. 155, St. Germain, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 1-800-558-0121, lupus.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019