Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Bailey Obituary
Deborah Lee Bailey Deborah Bailey, 68, of Seattle, WA, passed peacefully at home on May 19th, 2019. Deborah leaves behind her beloved pets, her life partner Sandy Markle, her mother Nancy Bailey, her sisters' Denise Zeller and Doreen Lambert, her brothers' Richard Bailey and Craig Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father Harvey Bailey. Deb was born in Kansas City, Missouri and grew up in Shawnee Kansas. She retired from UsWest/CenturyLink after 25 years. Deb also leaves behind a large circle of friends who will miss her beautiful smile and kind soul. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Animal Welfare Institute. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming weeks in Seattle, WA.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.