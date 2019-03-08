|
Deborah "Debbie" Dent Deborah "Debbie" Dent, 66 of Overland Park, Kansas passed peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, beginning at 8:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd St. Overland Park, Ks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RachelDent for Outward Bound Trust Charity. Debbie was born March 26, 1952 in San Antonio, TX., to Nathalie (Brown) Simpson. She worked as a dental hygienist and volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital. When her three children were young, she would always be there to help with school functions. Debbie would light up the room with her bright smile and bubbly laugh. She truly never met a stranger. Surviving Debbie are husband Paul Dent; Sons Michael and Mark; Daughter, Rachel Dent along with brother Jeff (Suzi) Simpson.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019