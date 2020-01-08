|
|
Deborah Elaine Redick Deborah Elaine Redick, Deb, died at age 65 after a long battle with Alzheimer's dementia on Saturday January 3. Deb was born on May 20, 1954, to Kenneth and Amy Simmerman and grew up in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, on the Mississippi River. She and her siblings, Melvin, Brenda, and Tim, moved to Springfield, MO when they were kids. She attended Southwest Missouri State University and completed a nursing degree at Saint Luke's College. She completed specialty training and was very proud to be an Oncology Nurse Clinician. She married Dr. Mark Redick, just after college, and they had one daughter, Amelia. Deb worked at Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Menorah, and Saint Luke's Hospital as an office-based oncology nurse, involved in starting the first bone marrow transplant program at Saint Luke's. She loved her patients like family and even as she lost her memory, would talk about being a nurse. She retired after 12 years to dedicate herself to raising her only child, Amelia, who she loved more than life itself. Being a stay-at-home mom allowed her to pursue her other passion, cooking. Deb was a gourmet cook and all her family and friends benefited from her skill. She loved hosting dinner parties for friends and Mark's Radiology colleagues. Deb loved vacations in the mountains of the West with her family and on the beaches of Longboat Key. Deb was lovingly cared for at the end of her life by the caregivers at CareHaven homes, who honored who she had been and treated her with dignity. Mark and Amelia are forever grateful for the care they provided. Deb was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Brenda. She is survived by Mark and Amelia, her brothers Melvin and Tim, their wives, and children. She leaves many good friends, who were devastated by her diagnosis and how it stole her mind and her silly laugh. Deb will be cremated, as was her wish. A service celebrating her life will be held at New Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, 8714 Antioch, Overland Park, KS at 3pm on Saturday January 11. After the service, a gathering of friends and family will be held at the place she called home for so many years, 5632 Pembroke Lane, Mission Hills, KS. Donations may be made in her honor to Saint Luke's College of Nursing or the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020