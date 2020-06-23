Deborah Lynne Eubanks Debbie Eubanks, 56, of Shawnee, KS passed away on June 17th, 2020. She was born on January 21st, 1964 in Kansas City, KS to Tom and Sue Ferris. A visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5-7 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 1 PM, also at Amos Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. Debbie graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 1982. She went on to cosmetology school and worked as a hair stylist for over 20 years. Debbie then went on to work at Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School as a para professional working with special education students. Debbie had a big heart and loved working with all of her students. After retiring from the school district, Debbie continued to work at Hallmark alongside working at General Fire Sprinkler, a company that has been a part of her life for over 40 years. Debbie married Kevin Eubanks in 1986 and they went on to raise three children, Kaitlin Elizabeth, Kayla Lynne and Kaden Dominic. She loved spending time with her family, most notably her children. Debbie had a kind soul and was always willing to put others first. Debbie is survived by her husband, Kevin Eubanks; children, Kaitlin Elizabeth, Kayla Lynne and Kaden Dominic; parents, Thomas R. & Suzette Ferris; and sister, Lisa M. Snider. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.