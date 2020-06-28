Deborah Nan Bumgardner Deborah Nan Bumgardner, 81, passed away on June 19th, 2020. Deborah was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Walter and Eleanor Brunell. She grew up in Omaha, Red Oak, Calgary Canada, before settling in Kansas City Mo after attending Park College. Our Mom lived a life of teaching, creativity, activism, and gardening. She worked in non-profit organizations throughout her career, always wanting to do for others. She had a special knack to snoop through thrift stores, antique malls, and even the occasional dumpster dive to take something discarded and turn into an amazing piece of art. Her most exceptional work was her backyard flower garden. She made color and collage, rust, and decay into a display that awed neighbors and strangers alike. Her garden brought color into the world, and her heart did as well by standing up for social justice. Her activism for many social programs demonstrated her need to make a difference, and what a difference she made. She is survived by her four children, Greg Bumgardner, Michael Bumgardner (Lillian), Laura Simcox (Eric) and Steven Bumgardner (Athena) and grandchildren, Jordan and Parker Simcox and Sula Bumgardner; her brother Mark Brunell (Ellen) and her partner, Anthony Saper, and his family. Along with her many friends, we will miss her, but know she is puttering away in the great garden beyond. Due to COVID limitations, a celebration of Deb's life will take place in the fall for family and friends. Details will be provided at a later date.



