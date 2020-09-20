Deborah Sue Weinstein-Piltz With lead-filled hearts, the family of Deborah Sue Weinstein-Piltz is saddened to inform of her passing on September 12, 2020. "Debbie" was the most beautiful of souls, cherished by anyone who was blessed to know her and deeply loved by her family. Born in Kansas City, Mo., she attended Shawnee Mission East High School and went to college in Arizona. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the young age of 12, Debbie never allowed the affliction to slow her down for a second and was an incredible example of how strong the human spirit and a positive attitude could be, living almost six decades with the disease. Always with a sparkle in her eyes, she treated life as if her affliction was a mere annoyance and not the debilitating disease that it was. Even with her ailment, which robbed her of many of the skills the rest of us take for granted, Debbie still enjoyed taking part in the social activities at her assisted-living facility. She insisted on always feeding herself and had a smile, a "please" and a "thank you" for everyone she would meet. While living with and conquering MS for decades, Debbie finally succumbed to COVID-19 a battle she bravely fought but could not win. The family would like to thank Verna and Ariel for their care, attention, devotion and communication to our family while Debbie was at the care facility. The family also wishes to extend our gratitude to Nicole for her care during Debbie's final few days of hospital care. Debbie is predeceased by her parents Sammy and Goldie Piltz and her husband Ernest Weinstein. Survivors include her brother and his wife, Jac and Sandy Piltz of Kansas City, Mo., nephew Mathew Piltz (Tori) of Tampa, Fl., and niece Samantha Magana (John) of Bakersfield, Ca. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com
