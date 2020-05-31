Debra A. Eisenbarger
Debra A. Eisenbarger Debra A. "Debbie" Eisenbarger, 57, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation, Friday, June 5 from 5-7pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, followed by a funeral service on Saturday, June 6 at 11:00am at Atonement Lutheran Church, Overland Park, KS. Burial in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
