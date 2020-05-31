Debra A. Eisenbarger Debra A. "Debbie" Eisenbarger, 57, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation, Friday, June 5 from 5-7pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, followed by a funeral service on Saturday, June 6 at 11:00am at Atonement Lutheran Church, Overland Park, KS. Burial in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.