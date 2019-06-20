Home

Dr. Debra Holmes Betow Dr. Debra Lynn Holmes Betow, 54 of Seabrook, TX passed away on May 30, 2019. Debbie as she was affectionately known by family and friends was a graduate of FL Schlagle High School, UM-KC, Univ of Iowa Medical School and a licensed psychiatrist in the State of Minnesota. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Good News Church, 1618 Quindaro Blvd, KC Ks., 66104. Internment at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, IA. Donations and condolences may be sent in her name to Good News Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 20, 2019
