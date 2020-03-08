|
Debra Jacobs Debra Lynn Delamaide Jacobs of Overland Park died on Feb 27 at the Kansas City Hospice House. She was much beloved by her family and friends and already missed. A service will be held at the Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kan., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Debbie was born on August 30, 1956, to William Darras Delamaide and Lillian Lucille Delamaide (Lanham). She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1974 and attended University of Kansas and Wichita State University. She worked in human resources and mortgage finance, eventually relocating to Kansas City. She married Paul Jacobs in 1992 and their daughter, Julia, was born in 1993. The couple divorced amicably in 1996, and Julia lived with her mother. Debbie is survived by her daughter Julia Jacobs, of Overland Park; her brothers, Darrell Delamaide of Washington, D.C., and Darras Delamaide of Livingston, Texas; and by three nieces and two grand nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020