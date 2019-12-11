|
|
Debra Susan Johnson Well known and beloved Kansas City actress Deb Bluford (Debra Susan Johnson) passed away on December 5th following a brief illness. Deb was born on June 1, 1958, to Foxie and Velma Bluford in Benghazi, Libya. She grew up the third of six children (Karen, Barry, Randy, Kelly, Kathy) in a military family who moved around the U.S. before ultimately ending up in Lawton, Oklahoma, where she would graduate from Eisenhower High School. She was a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma and was a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma where she met her husband of over 40 years, Rick Johnson. She relocated to Kansas City in 1984 where she set about establishing herself as a local theatre legend - "the funniest woman in Kansas City"sharing with fans and colleagues alike her unmistakable smile, laugh, and heart. Deb graced the stage of every professional theatre in the Greater Kansas City region. Her legendary comic timing was matched only by her gritty and deep ability to squeeze every ounce of pathos out of any role she inhabited. A 37-year member of Actors Equity Association (the union for professional actors) Deb was as beloved by colleagues with whom she shared the stage as she was by theatre patrons. In addition to her fame on stage, Deb was known as an expert cook and baker. Likewise, a talented seamstress and craft's maven, Deb shared her joy of 'doing for others' not only with the many extracurricular organizations her children were involved with over the years, but by providing loving craft projects to the children of cast members in a long list of theatre productions. Deb wore many hats during her lifetime but the 'production' she was most proud of was welcoming into the world, along with her treasured husband Rick, her beloved children Jerrod, Justin, and Jessica as well as her grandson, Coleden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Foxie and Velma, brother Barry, sister Karen, and niece Kimberly. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 16th at the New Theatre, 9229 Foster St., Overland Park. In lieu of flowers, and with the family's sincere appreciation, contributions in memory of Debra may be made to one of the following nonprofit organizations of your choice. New Theatre Scholarship Guild www.tntguild.org Payments: DEBRA BLUFORD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP or you may send a check to: c/o Wendy Pitts PO Box 7182 Lee's Summit, Missouri 64064 Kansas City Hospice House www.Kchospice.org/donate/ In Memory of Debra Johnson University of Kansas Endowments 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160 www.kuendowment.org/give In Memory of Debra Bluford Johnson The passing of "Buffalo" Deb leaves a hole in the heart of many in our community and while she took her final bow much too soon, she put on a hell of a show while she was with us. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019