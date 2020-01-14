Home

Deena June Gnefkow Age 71, formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019. She was born August 17, 1948 in Leawood, Kansas, to the late Freida (Lake) and Chester C. Seiglar. Surviving are her daughter, Joan (Paul) Letourneau of Elmhurst, IL; son, Joe (Bridget) Gravino of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Clayton Letourneau; Grant and Brock Gravino. Preceded in death by her parents and one sister, JoAnn Seiglar Wright Wochner. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial services will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost Avenue. She will be remembered fondly for instilling a love of rock-and-roll music in her children and for being "forever young."
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020
