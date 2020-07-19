Deidre Lee Chase-Estes Deidre Lee Chase-Estes, 50, Leawood, passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020. The world lost a beautiful, loving, kind, compassionate, fashionable, sassy, funny, and wonderful person. She was a beloved wife and daughter. She was a long-time hostess at JJ's Restaurant. She loved her time there and met some of the best friends of her life working there. She greeted people with a larger than life smile. She loved her family, her cats, travel, floating around in her pool, and fancy nights out on the town with her husband, Ken. She always looked out for others and cried when she read sad news about animals, children, and injustices in the world. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 11, 1970. She graduated from Central Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in Communications. She was preceded in death by her Aunt, Jan Chase-Nelson and Uncle, Dick Chase. Deidre is survived by her husband and best friend, Kenneth Estes; mother, Ginger Chase; father and stepmother, Jack and Liz Chase; stepson, Marcus Guthrie; brother, Nathan Chase; half-brother, Lonnie Hartsock; half-sister, Lynn Hartsock; cousins: Holly Lafavor(Tim), Stephanie Callahan(Jeff), Samantha Stram, Erik Nelson, Greg Reeson(Michelle) and Bonnie Keating; Aunt, June Westphal and Uncle, Bruce Nelson. Visitation will be 6-8:00pm Wednesday July 22nd at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. A service to celebrate her life will be 10:00am Thursday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Deidre to St. Jude's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project
, Northern Plains Reservation Aide or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com