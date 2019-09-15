Home

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Keller's Old Town Funeral Home
Keller, TX
Delbert Townsend Obituary
Delbert Townsend Delbert Townsend of Kansas City, KS passed on Monday, September 9th at 69 years of age. He was a member of the US Army and the local VFW Post 7356. He is survived by his wife, Fay R. Townsend; daughter, Chedel L. Townsend; stepdaughters, Karen M. Raglin and Tonya R. Britton, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:00AM on September 16th, 2019 at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home, Keller, TX.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
