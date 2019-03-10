Kansas City Star Obituaries
Delbert Vincent Stitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delbert Vincent Stitz Delbert Vincent Stitz, 85, of Overland Park, KS, born October 26, 1933, in Paxico, KS, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at University of Kansas Medical Center. Delbert was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church Kansas City, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Otillia (nee Muckenthaler) Stitz; brother, Robert Stitz; sister, Gertrude DeWeese; two infant daughters, Lori and Michelle, and son, Timothy. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Erna Marie (nee Roschitz) Stitz; children, Thomas Stitz and Heidi Stitz; uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Rosary begins at 6:45 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial in the National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS after the Service. Family requests no flowers and memorials may be made to . (Porter Funeral Home 913.438.6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019
