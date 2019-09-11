Home

Della "Earlene" Dawson

Della "Earlene" Dawson Della "Earlene" Dawson, 86, of Little Rock, passed away September 8, 2019. She was born in Osawatomie, Kansas to Earl and Audrey Cox Clearwater. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Dawson, and her son, Tony Dawson. Survivors include her children, Sheryl Baker (Tony) of Little Rock, Jay Dawson (Susan) of Belton, Missouri, Mark Dawson (Marilyn) Olathe, Kansas, and Don Dawson (Colleen) of St. Paul, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, Sept 13 at 9am at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, Olathe, KS, with visitation to follow. Memorials may be given to the , https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Della-Earlene-Dawson--Anthony-Tony-Dawson To leave a message for the family, visit www. PenwellgabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019
