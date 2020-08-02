Delmar Roy Seger Delmar Roy Seger 81, of Sugar Creek, Missouri passed away on July 11, 2020. He was born in Stony Hill, Missouri but lived most of his life in the Sugar Creek area. He was a 1957 William Chrisman High School graduate. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia (Martin) Seger of the home. He is survived by two children and their spouses: Suzanne (Kevin) Strathman, rural Alma, Missouri, Amy (Jerry) McNary, Orrick, Missouri. Along with 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and brothers, Gary (LaDonna) Seger and Dennis (Patricia) Seger of Sugar Creek, Missouri. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Julianna Seger, in 1976, a grandchild, Julianna Elizabeth Cloe in 1984, his parents, Roy Chester in 2004 and Esther Elizabeth (Gast) Seger in 2012. He was owner and operator of Seger Landscaping for over 50 years. He was a member of several antique car clubs. Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence, MO 64052 with inurnment to follow in Mound Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:00 p.m., until service time Saturday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
in his honor.nline condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
(Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900)