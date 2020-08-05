Delores A. Kelley Delores A. Kelley. 80, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on August 2, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospice House. Delores was born on March 22, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri. Delores was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence H. Kelley, son Patrick M. Kelley, and infant daughter Robin C. Kelley. She is survived by son's Kevin S. Kelley (Lisa) and Lonnie D. Kelley; three grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Harper (Bill), Penny Evanoff (John) and numerous nieces and nephews. Delores was a kind, loving, and precious soul who will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Services will be held on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Kansas City Hospice House, 1200 Wornall Rd. KCMO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store