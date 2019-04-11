Delores Jean Gercken Delores Jean Gercken, 87, Smithville, formerly of Gladstone, passed away April 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 13 at Charter Funerals, 77 NE 72 nd Street, Gladstone, with the visitation and reception to immediately follow the service. Entombment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to KC Pet Project. Delores Jean was born on October 17, 1931 in Greenleaf, Kansas to Hayes Harman, Sr, and Lila Faye (Foote) Harman. She lived in Atchison, Greenbrier, Arkansas, and St. Joseph before making her home in Gladstone in 1966. She married Chauncey Gene Gercken in 1950 and enjoyed over 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Jean enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Fairview Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and all of her siblings. Survivors include her three children: Karen E. Frick of Lawrence, KS, Richard H. Gercken (and Dennae Dvorak) of Smithville, and Charles S. Gercken (wife, Annette) of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren: Kate Frick, Kerry Bell, Willey Frick, Emily Gercken, Callie Gercken, and Lindsey Gercken; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary