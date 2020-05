Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores Jean Cannady Delores Jean Cannady, 87, Salem, OR, formerly Harrisonville, MO, died May 18, 2020. Graveside services 11 am Fri, May 22, Orient Cemetery, Harrisonville. (Arr-Atkinson FH, 816-380-3268).



