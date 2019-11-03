Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Delores Jean Stewart


1928 - 2019
Delores Jean Stewart Obituary
Delores Jean Stewart Delores Jean Stewart, 91, of Mission, Kansas passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sharon Lane Nursing Home. She was born July 15, 1928 the daughter of John and Thelma Drennon in Kansas City, Kansas. Delores worked as a grocery clerk for Lipari's Thriftway. She enjoyed sewing and shopping. Delores had a deep faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mission. Most importantly she loved spending time with and caring for her family. She was determined to provide a good example of love and support to them. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell E. Stewart Sr. and a sister, Marilyn L. Montemayor. She is survived by a daughter, Raylene J. Stewart-Green (Loren) of Shawnee, KS; four sons, Russell E. Stewart Jr (Ellen) of Kansas City, MO, Michael E. Stewart (Karen) of Lenexa, KS, Jeffrey E. Stewart of Mission, KS, and Mark E. Stewart (Teresa) of Prairie Village, KS; eight grandchildren, Michelle, Russell, Justin, Jennifer, Casey, Kaitlin, Kailey, and Joshua; five great grandchildren, Olivia, Elliott, Emmrie, Evyn, and Blake; two brother in laws Paul Stewart and Frank Montemayor Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
