Delores Roberts Underwood Delores Roberts Underwood, 81 of Lake Winnebago, MO and formerly of Stover, MO, passed away May 19, 2020. Delores was born on February 28, 1939 in Stover, MO to Clarence and Helen (Monsees) Viebrock. She graduated from Stover High School in 1957. She married George Underwood on July 7, 2007. Delores loved dancing, gardening and her pets. She loved her family and everyone she knew and would do anything for you. She is survived by her husband George and her sister Marcele Harms. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00pm at Stover Cemetery in Stover, MO.