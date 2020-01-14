|
DeLoris Ann Kitzman DeLoris Ann Kitzman, age 87, of Bonner Springs, KS., passed away on December 29, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11am, both Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Bonner Springs United Methodist Church. Private interment will be in the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Olathe, KS. DeLoris Ann (Zimmerman) Kitzman was born "on the farm" located, at that time, in Olathe, KS, on January 7, 1932, to Harriet and Harry Zimmerman. As DeLoris grew, she was surrounded by parents, two surviving brothers and multiple cousins. She attended a one room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. She graduated from Olathe HS in 1949. Her family was active in the United Methodist Church in Olathe where she ultimately met her future husband, Warren, at an MYF meeting. Warren and DeLoris were married August 26, 1951, in Olathe. DeLoris and Warren had celebrated 68 years of marriage at the time of her death. They continued to share their lives as active United Methodist church members. DeLoris was active throughout the years with her women's group and many other activities of the church. DeLoris began teaching kindergarten when her daughters started school. She remained enthusiastic and involved with her teaching until her retirement. DeLoris enjoyed sewing, family, vacationing and friends. Throughout her life, DeLoris was always an active participant with the activities her family was engaged in. She taught Joni and Kay how to sew which both continue to enjoy today. She and Warren were closely involved with their granddaughters, Lindsy and Janelle, always supporting them within the family and with their after-school activities. DeLoris was loved and cared for in her home until her death on December 29, 2019. She will be greatly missed. Deloris is survived by her husband, Warren Kitzman, residing in Good Samaritan in Olathe, Kansas; Joni Kitzman, daughter, Bonner Springs, and Robert and Kay (Kitzman) Alleman of Leawood, KS; granddaughers Lindsy (Alleman) Solanki of Palo Alto, CA and Janelle Alleman of Cheyenne, WY; great-grandchildren, Ashwin Raj Singh Solanki and Kiran Alleman Solanki.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020