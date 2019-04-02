Delphia J. Hogan Delphia J. (Ledbetter) Hogan went to be with Jesus on March 30, in Overland Park, KS. She was born, May 25, 1926, in Lutie, MO, to Allen and Bertha (Hampton) Ledbetter. At the age of 15, she accepted Jesus as her Savior, faithfully loving and serving Him all her life, and cherishing her church families in Springfield and Overland Park. After graduating from Gainesville, MO, High School in 1945, Delphia earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Southwest Missouri State College. She married Ralph H. Hogan in December, 1945, and raised two daughters, Jennifer and Jill. Delphia was an avid traveler, gardener, scrapbooker, quilter, history buff, game player, pie baker, and she loved teaching children. She was a life-long educator, beginning her teaching career in 1945, at a one-room school house with grades 1 8 at Longrun, MO. She taught in several rural schools in Ozark County, 5th grade at Republic and Springfield, MO, then Principal at Ritter and York elementary schools in Springfield until retiring in 1982. Delphia is survived by daughters, Jennifer Creed, of Cedar Park, TX, and Jill Hogan,of Overland Park, KS; granddaughters, Paige (Corey) Williams of Corinth, TX, and Allison (Jarrod) Granger of Cedar Park, TX; great-grandchildren, Carson Williams, Payne Williams, Addison Granger, and Harris Granger; brother, Carl (Sara) Ledbetter of Neosho, MO; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ledbetter of Sarcoxie, MO, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brother, W.D. Ledbetter. Visitation will be held at Greenlawn East Funeral Home (Springfield, MO), 5:30-7:30 PM on Thursday, April 4, with services at Greenlawn East at 10 AM on Friday, April 5, with burial following at Isabella Cemetery at 2:30 PM. A memorial service will be held at Blue Valley Baptist Church (Overland Park, KS) at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Eastside General Baptist Church (Springfield) or Blue Valley Baptist Church (Overland Park, KS). The family is deeply grateful to all the caregivers at Care Haven Wycklow House and Ascend Hospice in Overland Park, for their special love and care.

