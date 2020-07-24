Denee Gail Collins Denee Gail Collins, born June 20, 1966, passed away July 15th at 9:59 AM, making her last selfless act of organ donation. Denee, 54, was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Dale and Donna Rose Collins (Kincaid). She is survived by her husband and best friend of 32 years, Edward Collins, her son Phillip Collins, his wife Alysa, Daughter, Donna "Ann" Cook (Collins) and her grandchildren Evelyn Collins, Gracyn Denee Cook, Deacon Hartman and Chloe Hedges. Her Sister Donna "Denise" Gibson, husband George Gibson, her Brother Dale Craig Collins, wife Tammie Collins, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Denee's favorite title in life was "Grandma Nay Nay". She enjoyed spending time playing with and spoiling her grandchildren. From shopping, to cuddling in bed watching "Dino Dana", to letting them eat all the sugar they could. She was always known for making the best pancakes ever and special trips to the gas station to get candy and donuts. Every year she looked forward to the next Carrie Underwood concert in Kansas City to attend with her daughter, they've only ever missed one in Carrie's career. She always felt the most secure wrapped up in one of her son's most infamous hugs. For those who knew Denee, knew she always aspired to learn sign language in order to teach others. In lieu of flowers, we would be happy to help her dreams continue by accepting donations to The American Society for Deaf Children. They are a program who help parents and children learn sign language to be able to communicate. She will be remembered and honored through a Celebration of Life Sunday July 26th from 4-7 at 1825 Buchanan North Kansas City, MO 64116. Food and beverages will be provided.



