Fr. Denis Meade 1930 2019 Having received the sacraments and apostolic pardon Fr. Denis Meade, OSB, died peacefully on June 18, 2019. James Thomas Meade was born to parents Joseph Patrick and Ella (Flannery) Meade on October 16, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1949 he entered the Novitiate at St. Benedict's Abbey, receiving the monastic name Denis. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 28, 1955, at St. Peter's Abbey in Assisi, Italy. Fr. Denis' primary work was as an educator, serving as a professor of Theology at Benedictine College. He served the monastic community in a variety of roles, including twelve years as novice master and eight years at the Abbey's mission house, St. Joseph Priory, in Mineiros, Goias, Brazil. A full obituary is available at Kansasmonks.org/denis Fr. Denis is survived by his brother monks at St. Benedict's Abbey and many nieces and nephews. Vigils for the Dead will be Sunday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. Both liturgies will be held at St. Benedict's Abbey - 1020 N. Second St. Atchison, Kansas. Memorials for Fr. Denis may be made at kansasmonks.org/ denisfund or mailed to the aforementioned address. Final Care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary