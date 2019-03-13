Denise Ann Lopez Denise A. Lopez, 64, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. Denise will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, or to . Denise was born July 22, 1954 to the late Julius and Alice DeMeyer in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1972 and went to work as a Technician for Southwestern Bell Telephone and later AT &T. She retired after 42 years of service in 2014. On May 23, 1981, Denise married Daniel Lopez and quickly started their family. She enjoyed being outside tending to her garden and spending time with her family. Denise also volunteered at the Catholic Charities Food pantry. Denise is preceded in death by her brother, Don Habernal. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 38 years, Daniel; four children, Daniel Lopez; Dirk Lopez; Julie Lopez; Jaclyn Perry and husband Mitch; two granddaughters, Payton and Mila; a sister Jonni Sellaro and husband Steve and brother, Jerald and JoAnn DeMeyer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com

