Denise Lorraine (Runyan) Johnson Denise Lorraine (Runyan) Johnson, 63, of Merriam, KS, passed away on January 31st in Kansas City, KS. A Celebration of Life will be at 1pm, Saturday, March 9th at Roeland Park United Methodist Church. Denise was born in Clarinda, IA to Donald and Bessie Runyan on March 4, 1955. She grew up attending Clarinda First UMC. She graduated from Clarinda High School. In the middle of a blizzard, Denise married Keith Johnson on January 10, 1975 in Clarinda, IA. She graduated from Iowa Western Community College and Northwest Missouri State University. Denise taught English at Pierson Junior High School for 6 years, she then went on to get her master's degree at the University of Kansas, and taught English as a Second Language at Donnelly College for 12 years. She later taught ESL at KU Med for 3 years. She was involved with Roeland Park UMC and the United Methodist Women at the church, district, and conference levels. She was very musically talented playing several instruments as well as singing in the church choir and playing in and directing the handbell choir for many years. Denise is preceded in death by her grandparents Floyd and Oleta Dalrymple and Thomas and Margie Runyan, parents-in-law George and Lucille Johnson, and honorary parents Earl and Andi Anderson. Denise is survived by her husband, Keith, children Regina, Jeremy (Tracy), and Heidi, parents Don and Bessie Runyan, sisters Donna Kay, Karen Kidney (John), Sandy Tillwick (Mark), grandchildren Dann, Kari, Madi, Alicia, and Katrin along with many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to Roeland Park United Methodist Church (roelandparkumc. org/give-online), Purple Stride for Pancreatic Cancer (pancan.org), or the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org). Flowers may be a traditional gift, but as Denise was not all that traditional, please consider giving a donation instead. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to close friends and caregivers Vicki Bisby and Lise Dujakovich, Sami Papacek-Mansfield with Cancer Wellness for Life, Dr. Anup Kasi and Erin Carroll from KU Med Oncology, and the Willed Body Program at the University of Kansas.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary