Denise Olmsted
1921 - 2020
Denise Olmsted
June 6, 1921 - October 1, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Wife of Rev. Gilford Olmsted, Denise supported her husband in ministries to Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) congregations in Kansas, Texas, California, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Missouri, as well as Disciples of Christ regional ministries in Kansas and Indiana. Resident of Foxwood Springs retirement community in Raymore since 1991. Survived by son John Olmsted and niece Renu Olmsted. Memorials can be sent to Fellowship of John, Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, MO, 64083.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
