Denise P. Irving McNally Denise P Irving McNally, 63, of Overland Park, KS, passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Denise was born in Toronto, Canada on October 29, 1955 to Robert and Norine Irving. She leaves behind her two children David and wife Jeanna, and Maribeth. Her Grandson Roderick and two older brothers Robert and Richard. Memorial services will be held on February 23rd, 2:00pm at Saint Mark's United Methodist Church 6422 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. 66202. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to her dance troupe Clanna Eireann Celtic Dancers and the KC St Andrews Highland Dancers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2019