|
|
Dennis Alan Folker Dennis Alan Folker, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on April 21 st , 2020. Dennis, known to most as "Skeets", was born in Canton, South Dakota on September 8 th , 1955, to Nora and Charles Folker. He attended Olathe High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his daughter Gwen; his adored grandsons Evan and Liam; 5 brothers Chuck and his wife Pam, Terry and his wife Angie, John, Rick, and Geoff and his wife Tanya; his sister Jacque Neighbors and her husband Ralph; and many beloved nephews and nieces. He had several childhood friends that he thought of as brothers and sisters. He was a man that made an impact on everyone he had a conversation with. He inspired some to achieve more than they thought possible. Skeets was loved by many and will be missed by all. His gentle nature, calm voice, and boundless wisdom will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020