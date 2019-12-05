|
Dennis Charles Robbins Dennis C. Robbins, age 71, of Peculiar, Missouri and formerly of Moore, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Belton Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. Dennis was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma on February 2, 1948. He was the son of Leon Robbins and Marie (Anderson) Robbins. After graduating high school Dennis served his country in the United States Airforce, earning the rank of Captain. In the Spring of 1972, Dennis was joined in marriage with his wife Paula (Dias) Robbins on May 7th. Together they were blessed with two children, Lisa and David. In addition to Dennis' honorable military service, he was very passionate about educating. He first graduated from University of Oklahoma in 1970 and later graduated with his master's in human resources from Gonzaga University. In the 1980's Dennis began teaching math at Johnson County Community College and continued educating his students for the next twenty-five years before retiring. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Marie Robbins. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Paula Robbins; son David Robbins (Kayla); daughter Lisa Robbins; sister Karen Cox; brother Gordon Robbins (Cam); and three grandchildren, Reini, Linden and Naomi Robbins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64137. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019