Dennis E Staub Dennis E Staub, 81, of Sun City West, AZ passed away early Monday, Feb 3, 2020. Dennis was born on July 30, 1938, Sweet Springs, MO. He was the son of the late Edward Staub, Jr. and survived by his mother Iola M. (Frieben) Staub, Lee's Summit, MO, sister Jo Genser, Surprise, AZ, two daughters, Debra Staub, Darla Pennington, 4 Grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He attended school in Lee's Summit, MO. Dennis worked as an engineer until retirement in 1999 when he settled in Sun City West, AZ. There will a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
