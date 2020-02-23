|
Dennis Harry Maroudas Dennis Harry Maroudas passed away peacefully in his sleep to be with our Lord on February, 20, 2020. He was born Dionysios Haralambos Maroudas to Haralambos and Sophia Maroudas, on February, 10, 1932 on the island of Zakynthos, Greece. Seeking more opportunities, the Maroudas family moved to the city of Patras, Greece early in his youth. During his early years the family struggled and survived the WWII Occupation of Greece by Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany and the aftermath. During that time Dennis completed school and apprenticed to become a tailor to help support the family. When he completed his obligatory military service in the Greek Navy (Torpedoman's Mate) he married Maria Arvanitakis on his home island. The young couple seeking better opportunities for themselves and their future children emigrated on November, 1963 to Kansas City, MO, USA. He was sponsored by his wife's brother, Peter Arvan and continued his chosen trade as a Master Tailor with Michael's Clothing, Peter's Men's Clothing, Jack Henry Clothing and Byron's. He treated all his customers as friends and with respect Dennis and Maria had three sons in 1964, 1966 & 1969. In 1968 Dionysios Haralambos Maroudas took his oath to become a US Citizen and then changed his name to Dennis Harry Maroudas. When the presiding judge asked him why the name change, Dennis responded that he kept his last name to honor his heritage and changed his first name to in appreciation to the country that took him in and the middle name because it was close to his birth name and it was the name of a childhood hero, President Harry S. Truman. Dennis lived many happy and successful years, always putting others before himself. He took great joy in his family, his craftsmanship, worshiping and serving at his church, his adopted country and his culture. He passed the values entailed in those things to his children and grandchildren. Dennis is predeceased by his parents, his younger brothers Nicholas and Efstratios. He is survived by his wife, Maria Maroudas, his children Harry "Bobby" (wife Lauren, loved as a daughter), Nicholas and James Maroudas, his grandsons, Nicholas Dionysios, Andrew and Demitrios, his sister Marina Kallas (Kanellopoulos), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Visitation Service is Tuesday, Feb. 25 6-8 pm, Trisagion at 7:00 PM at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Funeral Services are Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10 am at Saint Dionysios Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 8100 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS, with graveside service at Mount Moriah and an after funeral meal at Saint Dionysios. Donations to the Saint Dionysios Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020