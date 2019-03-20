Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Richards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis J. Richards

Obituary Flowers Dennis J. Richards Dennis Joel Richards, 53, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on March 15, 2019. Dennis was born on December 22, 1965, to Donald and Barbara Richards, the youngest of five boys. He was a hard worker for his entire life, starting at The Kansas City Star full time at the age of 16. After 26 years at The Star he changed careers. Tragically, a short time later he had a massive brain aneurysm that left him disabled. Throughout the years of his disability, he fought hard to regain his physical abilities, and kept his sharp wit and love of reading well honed. He was a loving father and husband. Dennis will be deeply missed by his wife, Laura; his children, Jordan (Jess), Kiah (Jayce), Grace and Emily; as well as his two grandsons, Evan and Jordan; and his four brothers, Don (Trish), Dave (Karen), Dan (Mary), and Doug. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Tammy; and his parents. Dennis will continue to live on and give to others through his selfless gifts to Midwest Transplant Network. Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116. The Rosary will be said at 1:45 p.m. and the family will receive visitors immediately after until a Memorial Service begins at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries