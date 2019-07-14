|
Dennis Joel Coates Dennis Joel Coates, 53 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on July 2nd, 2019. A visitation will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church on Friday, July 26th from 9am to 11am, with a memorial service to follow directly after. Contributions can be made to the KCPD Trail of Heroes. Dennis was born May 17th, 1966 in Troy, Missouri. He was a proud father, nature lover, public servant, fitness guru, and cancer survivor. He served for 27 years as a Kansas City Police Officer, fulfilling many different roles including his most recent position as security detail for Mayor Sly James. Many will remember Dennis for his notorious dry humor and unique, easy-going personality. He was preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Daniel Coates. Survived by his son Braden Coates; sisters, Julia Soldan (Eric), Wanda Simmers (Jerry); brothers, Gene Kisling (Ellen), Loren Kisling (Kim); nieces and nephews, MacKenzie, Chelsea, Matthew and Andrew and his partner Amy
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019