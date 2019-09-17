|
Dennis Joseph Cushing Sr. Dennis Joseph Cushing Sr., "Denny Joe" of Overland Park, KS, passed away from Parkinson's Disease at home on September 13th, 2019, in the presence of family and friends. He was 83 years old. Dennis was born on January 9th, 1936, in Kansas City, MO to Michael and Lucille Cushing. He attended St. James Grade School and Lillis High School. After graduating from high school in 1953, he attended Kansas City Junior College, he then went on to Benedictine College for one year. He then joined the US Navy in 1955. He was Honorably discharged on August 30th, 1957. After being discharged from the Navy, he enrolled in UMKC and received his Master's Degree in Business. He married the love of his life, Carol Jean Thompson on February 11th, 1956. They were married at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Kansas City. Dennis and Carol were married for 63 years. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic Church and Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Dennis was very involved in his Church over the years as an Usher, Lector, Money Counter, Parish Council President, Parent Teacher Association president, Eucharistic Minister, Tutor in Math and Sponsor in the RCIA program. He began his employment working at JC Prichard's in Kansas City and Butler Manufacturing. He then went to work for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 27 years. He retired early from Panhandle Eastern and then went to work for the USDA. He officially retired in January 2001. Dennis loved to play Tennis, Golf, Chess, and to walk in the neighborhood. He walked 5 to 6 miles a day with his neighbor, Bill. On their walking route, they would stop regularly at several coffee shops. The employees of those shops always knew they were coming, but his greatest passion was to spend time with family, whether it was at his home, his sisters and brother's homes, picnics, barbecues, or family Reunions at his son's farm in Neosho, MO. Dad always loved to be with his family. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jean Cushing of the home; as well his children, Mary Finn of Overland Park, Sister Patricia Jean Cushing SJW of Walton, KY, Dennis J. Cushing Jr. (Terry) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Thomas C. Cushing (Linda) of Neosho, MO, Robert B. Cushing (Dana) of Mission, KS, Michele C. Sublette (David) of Overland Park, Elizabeth A. Smock (John) of Lenexa, KS and Fr. Matthew A. Cushing of Walton, KY. He also leaves behind 26 Grandkids, 2 great grandkids with 1 in the womb; as well as his brothers and sisters and their spouses; Michael P. and Judy Cushing, Midge and Dr. Gerry Stanley, Jan Hannon, Charlie and Kathy Cushing, and John and Terri Cushing. He also leaves behind many dear friends whom he has met over his lifetime. Dennis is predeceased by his Dad and Mom, Michael and Lucille Cushing. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17th from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1001 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, KS, with the Rosary beginning at 7:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 18th at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. The Mass celebrant will be Father Matthew Cushing, son of the deceased. His place of burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO following the Mass. His Pallbearers are his grandsons, Josh Cushing, Luke Smock, Jeremiah Mitchell, Joe Sublette, Jacob Cushing, and Chris Cushing; and his nephew, Steve Cushing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Encompass Health Hospice and Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019