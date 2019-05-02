|
Dennis K. Fullman Dennis K. Fullman, 66, of Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, May 4, 2019 at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 West 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, May 4, at Lenexa Baptist Church. Dennis was born May 27, 1952, in Alexandria, VA. He was a plant manager for Spangler Graphics for 30 years. Dennis was a Deacon at Lenexa Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille Fullman. Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lilly May Fullman, three daughters April (Rob) Schoenberg, Alisha Fullman, Angie (Ryan) Reed, seven grandchildren Kyle (Emily), Caleb, Dylan, Griffin, Sara Reed, Kate, Karsten Schoenberg, great grandson Samuel Reed, brother John Robert (Lillian) Fullman, sister Karen Kay (Gary) Douglas and extended family. (Memorial contributions and full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 2, 2019