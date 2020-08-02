Dennis L. Maloney Dennis L. Maloney, passed away July 30, 2020. Denny, was born in Springfield, Illinois on October 26, 1934, as the second of three children of Robert Emmett Maloney and Catherine Bernice Corrigan Maloney. He spent his formative years in Chicago and Milwaukee and moved to Kansas City with his family in 1948. He served in the Army in 1957 and 58 and again in 1961 and 62, earning his pilot wings on August 8, 1962. Prior to going with TWA in 1964 he flew for Leamon Flying Service. He retired from TWA on July 1, 1987 after spending nearly 20 years as Captain. He was the first TWA Captain hijacked December 11, 1968. He was responsible for getting the TWA pilot retirement plan modified greatly benefiting pilots but especially their wives and children. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, Terry and Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson who was always so supportive during difficult times. He married Bette Hendrix July 17, 1971 and Linda Rudnik March 14, 1980. He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey D. Maloney and Thomas M. Maloney (his wife Dawn and daughter Heather Weber), a sister Gayle Sweitzer (her husband Michael Juhan), many nieces and nephews and Patricia Pendleton, who provided him with endless support for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Friends of Art, The Quiet Birdmen and on occasion, The Combat Pilots. Graveside services will be held on August 4th at Resurrection Cemetery, 83rd and Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas. Details available from Porter Funeral Home (Lenexa location). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TWA Museum, 10 Richards Rd., KC, MO 64116, in memory of Dennis Maloney.