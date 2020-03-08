Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Morris Obituary
Dennis L Morris Dennis L Morris, age 60, died at his home in Kansas City North on Thur. Feb 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Judy Morris and sister Rita Campbell. He is survived by brothers, David (Barbara) Morris, Mission KS; Michael (Jana) Morris, Independence, MO; Chuck Morris, Kansas City, KS and sister Susan Hocking, Pleasant Hill, Mo; Aunt Joann Koska, Lexington, KY and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis was a mail clerk at DST Systems. He was a 35-year member of the Knights of Pythias, Sicilian Lodge 39 of Independence. Services will be Saturday, March 14th at Muehlebach Chapel; visitation at noon with the Pythian Funeral Service at 1:00. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Pythian section in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at Muehlebachchapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -