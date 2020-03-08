|
Dennis L Morris Dennis L Morris, age 60, died at his home in Kansas City North on Thur. Feb 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Judy Morris and sister Rita Campbell. He is survived by brothers, David (Barbara) Morris, Mission KS; Michael (Jana) Morris, Independence, MO; Chuck Morris, Kansas City, KS and sister Susan Hocking, Pleasant Hill, Mo; Aunt Joann Koska, Lexington, KY and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis was a mail clerk at DST Systems. He was a 35-year member of the Knights of Pythias, Sicilian Lodge 39 of Independence. Services will be Saturday, March 14th at Muehlebach Chapel; visitation at noon with the Pythian Funeral Service at 1:00. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Pythian section in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at Muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020